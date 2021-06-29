Pamela Ann Jones, 24, of Luray, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Donald Hugh MacDanel, 90, of Grottoes, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jay Moglia, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Kiser Neff, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
