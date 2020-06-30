Sylvia Grace Rexrode Brunk, 95, a resident at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Virginia Cremation Society in Charlottesville.
Edgar Allen Flora, 100, a resident at Bridgewater Healthcare, and formerly of Bridgewater and Mount Sidney, died Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Robert Wayne Lewis, 51, of Staunton, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Lois Mae Davis Palmer, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Port House Senior Care in Port Republic.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Janice Elizabeth Rickards Sweeny, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Louise Holowene Williams, 96, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
