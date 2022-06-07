Timothy Alan Echard, 62, of Ruckersville, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
Kenneth Ray Graff, 86, of Luray, and formerly of Shenandoah, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dr. James "Jim" Armstrong Hearn, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and formerly of Penn Laird, died Monday, May 30, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gerald "Jerry" Ray Knicely, 72, of Rockingham, died Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Everett M. Lloyd, 94, of Bertgon, and formerly of Broadway, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Stephen Marshall Moyer, 74, of Luray, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Kathleen Sue Detterman Reiderman, of South Daytona, Fla., died Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Rella Mae (Cooper) Rhodes, 84, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joan Marie Thompson, 60, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.