Chloia (Richardson) Barker, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Karen Sue (Sarver) Driver, 61, of Cumberland, Md., died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at UPMC-Western Maryland.
Arrangements are by Adams Family Funeral Home in Cumberland, Md.
Deborah Ann Leecy, 68, of Bridgewater, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Helen Hanger Link, 78, of Bridgewater, died Monday, June 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Esther Meadows, 97, of Elkton, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Health Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Stephanie Melbourne, 52, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Mary Grace Moats, 91, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Martha Swintz Watkins, a resident at Sunnyside Retirement Community, died Monday, June 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
