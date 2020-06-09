Genevieve Arbogast Bland, 88, of Holly Hill, Fla., and formerly of Cherry Grove, W.Va., died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Bishop’s Glen in Holly Hill, Fla.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Lora Marie (May) Bodkin, 46, of Clover Hill, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Henrietta "Henri" Carol Bowman, 62, of Staunton, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Margaret Dean Breeden, 90, of Elkton, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Hattie June Davis, infant, of Elkton, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Robert Franklin Dodson, 83, of Luray, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
David E. "Dave" Miller, 71, of Penn Laird, and formerly of Lakewood, Colo., died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen M. Ritchie, 94, of Towson, Md., died May 19, 2020.
Robert Garland "Robbie" Sheets, 54, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shirley Ann Stoltzfus, a resident at Brethren Village in Lititz, Pa., died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill, Pa.
Edith Propst Stone, 97, of Franklin, W.Va., died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
George William Vance, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Elza Lee Waybright, 91, of Elkton, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Marion Virginia (Merritt) Wright, 95, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
