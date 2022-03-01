Leon Alden Bowman, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Violet Leota James, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Diane Marie Markiewicz, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at The Retreat at Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alta Yvonne (Kitzmiller) Nesselrodt, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Clara Nell (Whetzel) Ours, 92, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Janet Lea Runion, 76, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Carol Ann Tanczos, 81, of Basye, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson is handling arrangements.
Terry Nicholas Townsend, 80, of Arlington, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
