Mary Virginia (Lough) Anderson, 97, of Mozer, W.Va. died March 9, 2023 at at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Hilda Lee Bergdoll, 81, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Donald Lee Campbell, 88, of Celina, Ohio, died March 1, 2023.
Donnie Fulks, 76, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home, in Harrisonburg.
Death notices for the following individuals will be printed in Wednesday’s paper:
Michael Paul Miller, 46, of Charlottesville
Laurie Ann Randel, 67, of Broadway
Lorene K. Shifflett, 66, of Harrisonburg
Lemuel Ray Whetzel, 88, of Petersburg, W.Va.
