Anna Olinger Jameson, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sunrise at Bon Air Assisted Living Facility in Richmond.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Esther Marie Moyer, 70, of Singers Glen, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bolling Hobson Nalle, 99, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Mumaw House at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg
