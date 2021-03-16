Edith J. Carrier, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jacqueline E. (Frye) Green, 63, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Walter Wood “Woody” Jenkins, 66, of Front Royal, died Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Earl Denver Kimble, 95, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gary Lee Knott, 64, of Hinton, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Guy Joseph Lam, 63, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Helen Minnick, 85, of Linville, died Monday, March 15, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Edward Richards, 89, of Stanley, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Phyllis Southard Tutwiler, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
