Wanda F. Brandenburg, 59, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Garland Lee Mitchell, 69, of Dayton, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Pendleton County, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carolyn Nash Schlosberg, 85, of Crewe, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Arrangements are by Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville.
Richard Hersh Tusing, 65, of Timberville, died Sunday, March 19, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Barbara “Jean” Verdoni, 90, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, March 17, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
