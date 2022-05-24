Jordon William Atkins, 25, of Luray, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Ruth Anne Cramer, 69, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jaxon Masiah Ky'air Davis, 3, died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Robert Edwin "Bob" Driver, 93, of Broadway, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lewis Ellis Foster, 84, of Luray, and formerly of Timberville, died Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Skyview Springs in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Effie Mae Harr, 93, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Angela Renee Landis, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
