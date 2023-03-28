Beatrice Syble Halvorsen Antisdel, 69, of New Market, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
William Bradford Carper Sr., 97, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arthur Cline Frazier, 91, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charles Andrew Hedrick, 35, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Saturday, March 25, 2023, while a patient at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Michael Vern Herrick, 75, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Shelia Ann Williams Holsinger, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, March 24, 2023.
Arrangements are by Compassionate Cremation Services of Ruckersville.
George Edward Miller Jr., 89, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway
Betty Lou See, 80, of Rockingham, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ruth B. Simmons, 88, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
