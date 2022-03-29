Norma Arlene Caplinger Bowman, 89, a resident of Sunnyside Village, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
V. Stephen Bradshaw, 91, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Rawley Springs cabin.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Doris Jean Lam Comb, 89, of Woodstock, died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Fred D. Hilton, 79, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Arrangements are by the Neptune Society in Summerfield, Fla.
Gerald Jay “Jerry” McCammon, 87, of Bridgewater, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Patricia Ann “Pat” Mongold, 58, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, March 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Anthony Paul “Tony” Shifflett, 59, of Shenandoah, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nellie Lee Shifflett, 89, of Shenandoah, died Monday, March 28, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Myrtle Yvonne (Judy) Shriver, 81, of Circleville, W.Va., died Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.