Donald Edward Bradley, 81, of Luray, died Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary L. Bryan, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Barbara Anne Andrews Bruce of Grottoes, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Jackie Lynn Dean, 56, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Bonnie Doig Downey, 63, of Massanutten, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Margaret “Margo” H. Eberly, 90, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home near Luray.
Haywood Gordon France, 98, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Hill and Wood Funeral Home in Charlottesville.
Patricia A. Hansen, 62, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Geneva Reese Lantz, 84, of Broadway, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
James LeRoy Makely, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Donald LaMarr Martz, 85, of Broadway, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Amie McCrary, 48, of Dayton, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Sarah Jane Miller, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
June Propst, 82, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Lola Mavis Stultz See, 95, of Timberville, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
