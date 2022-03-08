Larry Eugene Cameron Sr., 83, of Covington, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at LewisGale Hospital-Alleghany.
Arrangements are by Loving Funeral Home in Covington.
Clair Virginia Fisher, 90, of Stanley, died Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Betty Catherine Freed, 85, of Timberville, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Delores Mildred Hammer, 84, of Grottoes, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Helen Louise Foltz Hardy, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jessica LaRae Hensley Hild, 43, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Larry Richard Huffman, 79, of Singers Glen, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.