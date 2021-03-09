Dr. Doris H. Allen, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edna Benner Black, 81, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
James “Jim” B. Blizzard, 90, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
The Rev. Dr. Carlysle Crank, 90, of Front Royal, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home Inc. in Front Royal.
Anna Marie Crider, 68, of Keezletown, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
I.W. "Bill" Diehl, 94, of New Market, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Hugh Forehand, 67, of New Market, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Russell Nesselrodt Jr., 72, of Mount Sidney, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
David Franklin Schwartz, 63, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Everett Leon Suter, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ann Fulton Wilkinson, 86, a resident at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 8, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
