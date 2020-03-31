Lois Jean (Kimble) Deadrick, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Monday, March 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Martha Johnson Kiser, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at Bellaire at Stoneport.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Ruby Christine Rigney, 98, of Danville, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Roman Eagle Rehab and Healthcare Center in Danville.
Arrangements are by Swicegood Funeral Service in Danville.
Eugene "Luke" Franklin Stroop, 59, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Michael B. Thompson, 77, of Broadway, died Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Loren Woodrow Willis, 78, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
