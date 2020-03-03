Dallas Nelson Claytor, 87, of Dayton, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James George Cruickshank, 71, of Rockingham, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Oak Lea at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
George Ira Getz Jr., 92, of Sumter, S.C., and formerly of Broadway, Va., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home and Crematory in Sumter, S.C.
Jane Ann Moody, 97, of Luray, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ronnie Lee Nealis, 73, of Luray, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vada Simmons Showalter of Staunton died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Dennis Earl Sours, 62, of Luray, died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
