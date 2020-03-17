Juanita Mable Baker, 80, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Wilda Lantz Blaine, 89, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the Joy House at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lester Lloyd Cline Jr., 94, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Hinton, died Sunday March 15, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Madelyn Gaynor Dixon, 94, of Elkton, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
