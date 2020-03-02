Eva R. Boggs, 94, of Dooms, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Linda May Breeden, 87, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Allen Edward “Ed” Burgess, 79, of Richmond, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Gladys Marie Clutteur, 81, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Temple “Charley” Gaynor, 73, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester.
Ann Reynolds (Harnsberger) Gray, 77, of Lilburn, Ga., died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Eastside Hospital in Georgia.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Cynthia Ann “Cindy” (Lewis) Hardy, 56, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Kenneth Kirvan Kump, 80, of New Market, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Stover Funeral Home in Strasburg
Susan Elaine (Croasman) Spotts, 70, of Fishersville, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Shenandoah House of Augusta Health.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Fleta Hollar Wood, 86, of Woodstock, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Consulate Health Care.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
