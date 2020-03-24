Sheila “Sue” Barber, 61, of Broadway, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norma Virginia “Susie” Crites, 77, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, March 23, 2020 in her home.
Arrangements area being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Lou Dove, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carolyn Sue Pitsenbarger, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.