George Bernard Baron, 96, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Gunder/Hall and Snyder Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio, and Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Allen Scott Chittum, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Frances Hisey, 94, of Elkton, died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lester Wayne Howdyshell Sr., 65, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Challace Joe McMillin, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Renee Marie Miller, 52, of Edinburg, died Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Doris Jean Sites, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elizabeth Rosie Walker, 71, of Broadway, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
