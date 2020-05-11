Leslie Hope Bulken, 82, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Duane Sidney Ettleman, 82, of King George, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Storke Funeral Home in King George.
Nancy Lee Virginia Hinkle, 87, of Broadway, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ermon Edward Thomas, 76, of Stanley, died Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Jacob “Jake” Dewitt Wenger, 84, of Rockingham, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
