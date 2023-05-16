Guy Charles Custer, 89, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
David “Jake” Payne, 69, of Singers Glen, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Joseph Presley, 85, of Chisholm, Minn., died Sunday, April 23, 2023.
Arrangements are by Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook, Minn.
Janet Marie Beasley Roach, 81, of Elkton, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Journey's Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Timothy Calvin “Tim” Rodgers, 53, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jill Renee Cromer Shaw, 49, of Dayton, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.