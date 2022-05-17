John Thomas Helbert II, 85, of Lanham, Md., and formerly of Broadway, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Adventist Health Care in Silver Spring, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Larry Ray “Doc” Kimble, 69, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Hugh George McGinnis, 86, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Wayne Nicholas, 73, a resident at White Birch Estates Communities in Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph Loring Sherman, 46, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Roscoe Theodore Westfall Jr., 72, of Timberville, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
