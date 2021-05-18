Melvin H. Good, 77, of Dalton, Ohio, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Shady Lawn Health Care Community in Dalton.
Arrangements are by Auble Funeral Home in Orrville, Ohio.
Sharon Lee Kline-Iman, 68, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Delan Scott Lambert, 20, of Rockingham, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Bernadette Liberace, 76, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of West Chester, Pa., died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Moyers Rhodes, 86, of Broadway, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Timberview Crossings in Timberville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Gertrude "Trudy" Rodgers Robinson, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Bailey Stalnaker, 87, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
