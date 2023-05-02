Preston Eugene Braden, 74, of Broadway, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Nellie Lee Good Collier, 89, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Betty Lou Hoak, 92, of Luray, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Sandy Lee Vint, 65, of Circleville, W.Va., died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
