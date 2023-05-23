Ann Louise Cain Austin, 90, of Mount Jackson, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
James "Jimmy" Logan Barnes Jr., 23, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Alleta Lam Foster, 86, of Luray, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Skyiew Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dr. Carl Nelson Shull, 95, of Elizabethtown, Pa., died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Masonic Village Healthcare Center.
Arrangements are by William P. Spence Funeral Home in Manheim, Pa.
Clarence Browning Sions, 92, of Cabins, W.Va., died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
James Austin Sites, 83, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangeaments.
Vesta Mayfield Weaver, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 22, 2023, at Sunnyside Retirement Communities.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
