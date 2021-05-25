Betty Jean Lam Crawford, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Gerald Estes, 83, of Dayton, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jennifer Erin Hall, 38, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Lawrence Gregory Hensley, 82, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the home of his daughter.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Charles Lionel Price, 95, of Stanley, died Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Herman Henry Pullin Jr., 75, of Churchville, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Shenandoah Hospice House.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Judy Elaine Smith, 76, of Stanley, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
