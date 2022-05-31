Gloria Jean Combs, 77, of Port Republic, died Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gregory Allen Dinges, 60, of Broadway, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Winnie G. Dispanet, 95, of Baker, W.Va., died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Stonerise of Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Nancy Lou Reedy Lam, 77, of Singers Glen, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Billy Everette Lantz, 73, of Keezletown, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Frances May Dofflemyer Shifflett, 86, of McGaheysville, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Melvin Henry Simmons, 94, of Bridgewater, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Bridgewater Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
June Joyce Thompson, 99, of Elkton, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bonnie Lou Turner, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at White Birch Estates.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Alton Franklin “Cookie” Webster, 64, of New Market, died Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Gretchen Wampler Welch, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Kathleen Naomi McAlister Williams, 94, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Sunnyside Health Care.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.