Joseph Thomas Barrett, 92, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
The Rev. David Glen Langston, 79, of Broadway, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Hannah Marie Lawson, of Salem, died Friday, April 30, 2021.
Arrangements are by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem.
Ruth Ellen Miller, 79, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Jeroline “Jerry” Alverdia Morris Monger, 78, of Elkton, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Eltkon is handling arrangements.
Richard Dunn Patton, 74, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn Vazquez Rivera, 72, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bobby Lee Shifflett, 82, of Verona, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Watkin Earl Stott, 64, of Sangerville, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
