Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Patrick Carroll, 85, of McGaheysville, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Harmony at Oakbrook in Chesapeake.
Arrangements are by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in Norfolk.
Patricia Clatterbuck, 72, of Luray, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Facility in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph Eugene Foy Jr., 83, of Elkton, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Juanita Slusher, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.