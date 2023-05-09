Tiffany Dawn Braithwaite, 36, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Friday, May 5, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Edith Henson Good, 89, of Broadway, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thomas Ray Goudy, 80, of Rockingham, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Shirley Herring, 87, of Weyers Cave, died Monday, May 8, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Marian Chapin Jameson, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Marilyn Rita "Mel" Smallwood, 82, of Weyers Cave, and formerly of Warrenton, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Orlando Shay Wimer Jr., 58, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Christi Wimer.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.