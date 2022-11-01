Mary Ellen Fisher, 105, of Wytheville, Va., died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Barnett Funeral Home in Wytheville.
Connie Deloris Miller, 78, of Baker, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Esther Elizabeth Parker, 87, of Baker, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
James Terry Slater, 65, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jo Anne St. Clair, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jack D. Vogel, 80, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Debra Leigh Kerns West, 57, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
