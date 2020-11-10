Carl August Bendfeldt Jr., 84, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
James Dean “Jim” Dayton, 80, of Cabins, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Wilda Virginia Lam Eppard, 86, of Elkton, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Stephen Etherton, 65, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Twila Mae Day Evans, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
