Mary Ann (Mongold) Black, 79, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Junior Ray Hinkle, 61, of Penn Laird, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Harold Gene Shifflett, 65, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David H. Swecker, 81, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Pendleton Manor.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
