Cindy Lynne McCoy Cornwell, 63, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Marie Grimsley, 83, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Amanda Gayle “Amy” Hatmaker, 57, of Broadway, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Pleasant View Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Leta C. Hilton, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at The Villages Regional Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society of Summerfield, Fla.
Don Wayne Housden, 81, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Emil Kreider, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patsy Ann Reedy, 73, of Broadway, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Stanley Stroop, 74, of Timberville, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kevin T. Thornsbury, 51, of Mill Gap, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home on Back Creek.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Paul Marlin Warner, 55, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Pavel Antonovich Yavny, 68, of Broadway, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.