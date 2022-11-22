Wilberta Mae Atkins, 88, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Sonja Winter Bryan, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shelby Jean Combs, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ronald Benjamin Long died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Jerry Eugene Neff, 85, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Ann "Pat" Williams, 80, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.