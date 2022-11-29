Arleta Mildred Armentrout, 92, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Martha Ann Barber, 76, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Dwain Edward Gillispie, 53, of Broadway, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Donald Warren Krech, 87, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Leon Franklin Lucas, 73, of Luray, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Ella Fern Ludwick, 76, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Nancy Norvelle Rupert, 79, of Courtland, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are by Wright Funeral Home in Franklin.
