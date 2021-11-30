Bruce Alden Benishek, 80, of Broadway, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Judy Ann Dorman Caldwell, 68, of Rockingham County, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles E. Day Jr., 67, formerly of New Market, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Henry David Hively, 94, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Lloyd Edward Wenger, 90, of Dayton, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linden White, of Fredericksburg, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society in Charlottesville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.