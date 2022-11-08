Pastor Gregory Allen Bland, 63, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Rusty N. Burner, 48, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Rita Veronica Koush Durbin, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Franklin Fuller Jr., of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Ann Keating, 76, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Douglas "Charlie" Rexrode, 83, of Stuarts Draft, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Erma Mae Ruddle, 79, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
F. Lucille Schaeffer, 93, of New Market, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Heishmen Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Elizabeth "Betty" Lokey Seiler, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at VMRC's Woodland Park, Mumaw House.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.