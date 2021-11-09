Flossie Michael Andrews, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Vickie Ann (Alt) Bennett, 61, of Harman, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Daniel Mitchell Hofecker, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sandra Sue Housden, 79, of Luray, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kermit Lee McDonald Jr., 57, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Lake Pointe Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Conneaut, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
