Deborah “Debbie” Kay Boone, 57, of Shenandoah and Colonial Beach, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral home in Elkton.
Carolyn Hill Clougherty, 62, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel in Richmond.
Samuel Henry Flora Jr., 95, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carolyn L. Phillips, 78, of New Market, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Charles Louis Shormann Sr., 87, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Penny Jean Cubbage Turner, 56, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mary Sheila Bell Weese, 66, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
