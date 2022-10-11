Eileen G. Cave Reed Boward, 80, of Hedgesville, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Olin Atlee Burkholder, 54, of Waynesboro, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
Lee Roy Evick, 97, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin.
John Andrew Lineberger, 58, of Washington, D.C., and Luray, Va., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Paula Jean Putman, 83, of Singers Glen, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
