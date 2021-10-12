Alberta Frances (Mathias) Auville, 83, of Cabins, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Clayton Russell Baker Jr., 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
Angela Christine Wine Emswiler, 52, of Dayton, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Charles “Charlie” Edward Smith Jr., 74, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, while at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bernice Maxine Stump, 80, of Elkton, died Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at VMRC — Harman House in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
