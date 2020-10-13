Donald “Donnie” “Burhead” Edward Blosser, 80, of Broadway, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Carroll Wayne “Pud” Conley, 69, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Hugh James Hall Jr., 90, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Eston Grant Kesner, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Laura Anne Benschoter Neill, 67, of Dayton, Va., and formerly of Wayne, Ohio, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Augusta Health Medical Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Setsuko Shibuya Potts, 97, of Broadway, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Thelma Blainde Williams, 99, formerly of Luray, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at her home in Washington, D.C.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Tiffany Ann Wimer, 35, of Blue Grass, Va., died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.