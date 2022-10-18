Chester Bowman, 92, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Charmaine E. Brown, 90, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Charlottesville in Stanardsville, Greene County.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Mary Florence Cline, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Willow Estates.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Anna Lee Armentrout Fega, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
David Mowere Longacre, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gloria Turner Swope, 90, of Timberville, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
