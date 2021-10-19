Jim Ed Daniels, 76, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mark Flora, 94, of Grottoes, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Richard "Dick" Hirsh, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Charlotte Good Kirtley, 95, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Va.
Arrangements are by Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home in Charles Town, W.Va.
Gladys "Patsy" Marie Nesselrodt, 82, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Irene Mae (Vance) Stump, 84, of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.