Robert 'Bob' E. Bloomquist, of Lebanon, Ohio, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Hoskins Funeral Home in Lebanon, Ohio.
Marsha Dawn Dove, 53, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Oct, 24, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Eugene Leonard Hart, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Margie Catherine Hoover, 93, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Wayne Marshall, 73, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
David Dave Rodriguez, 47, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Petty Jo Holsinger Simmons, 61, of Mount Solon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
