Elizabeth "Betsy" P. Budd, 91, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Leroy Harper, 90, of Salisbury, Md., died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in Salisbury.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Beulah Pauline "Peggie" Hoover, 78, of College Park, Md., died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Beggie M. Kisamore, 78, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Harold Glenn Lambert, 58, of Hagerstown, Md., died June 15, 2021, at Meredith Hospital in Maryland.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Herbert Samuel Neher Jr., 80, of Antioch, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.
Patsy Louise Nicholas, 59, of Circleville, W.Va., died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Johanna (Rhode) Runion, 61, of Bridgewater, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Charles Ellsworth Smith, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joseph Lee Trout Sr., 78, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Melvin Franklin Via, 72, of Grottoes, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Doris Jean Campbell Washington, 82, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.